Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

