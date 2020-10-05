Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.88.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $305.36 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $1,329,315.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,290.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,118 shares of company stock valued at $72,065,610. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

