Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.91% of Johnson Outdoors worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. AJO LP lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 347.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 106.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

