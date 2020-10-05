Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 511,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.17% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.71 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

