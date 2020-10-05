Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.04% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,732,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,173,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Hovde Group downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.