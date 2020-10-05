Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $27.82 Million in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,651,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,433,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHYF. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $707.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

