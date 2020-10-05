Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.85% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

