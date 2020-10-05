Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

