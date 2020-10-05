Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $95,000.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $549,180.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $194.80 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

