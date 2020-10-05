Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.08. Duluth posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Duluth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.07. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.