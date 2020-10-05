Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,133,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,914. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mimecast by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

