ValuEngine Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSBW. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of FSBW opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

