Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.22. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

