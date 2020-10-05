Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of CUB opened at $57.25 on Friday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,946 Shares of Coty Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,946 Shares of Coty Inc
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
Glu Mobile Inc. Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Glu Mobile Inc. Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report