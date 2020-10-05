Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of CUB opened at $57.25 on Friday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.