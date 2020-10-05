Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $134.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

