Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $648,750.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.