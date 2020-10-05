Piper Sandler Trims First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price to $16.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.
Shares of FHB stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1,351.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 82,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 156.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 935,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 618,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 105,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
