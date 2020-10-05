Piper Sandler Trims First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price to $16.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1,351.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 82,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 156.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 935,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 618,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 105,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

