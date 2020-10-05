Matthew A. Long Sells 579,404 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) General Counsel Matthew A. Long sold 579,404 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $5,828,804.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,313,410 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.