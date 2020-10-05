Matthew A. Long Sells 579,404 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) General Counsel Matthew A. Long sold 579,404 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $5,828,804.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,313,410 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.42.
About Palantir Technologies
