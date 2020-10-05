Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.37.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markston International LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 128.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

