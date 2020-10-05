Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

ENLV stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.75. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.