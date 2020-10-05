Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ENLV stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.75. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,946 Shares of Coty Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,946 Shares of Coty Inc
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
Glu Mobile Inc. Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Glu Mobile Inc. Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report