Alexander D. Moore Sells 285,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLTR stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,946 Shares of Coty Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,946 Shares of Coty Inc
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
Glu Mobile Inc. Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Glu Mobile Inc. Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Wayfair Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report