Alexander D. Moore Sells 285,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLTR stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

