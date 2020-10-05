David A. Glazer Sells 1,615,621 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) CFO David A. Glazer sold 1,615,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $16,204,678.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,555,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,403.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

