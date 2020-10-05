David A. Glazer Sells 1,615,621 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) CFO David A. Glazer sold 1,615,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $16,204,678.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,555,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,403.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.42.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
