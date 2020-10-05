Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

