Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

