ValuEngine Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

