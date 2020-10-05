National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI opened at $63.48 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.