Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.61.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $629,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 596,345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.