China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

