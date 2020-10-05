CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIT. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $19.20 on Thursday. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 254,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.