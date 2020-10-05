Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLNY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

CLNY stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In related news, COO Mark M. Hedstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,259.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

