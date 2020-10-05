Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CLNY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
CLNY stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colony Capital
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.