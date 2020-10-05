CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. began coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 449.45 and a quick ratio of 449.45. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
