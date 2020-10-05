CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. began coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 449.45 and a quick ratio of 449.45. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

