Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 21,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,402.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

