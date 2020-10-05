Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $619.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,839 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

