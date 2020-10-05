Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.81. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capri by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.