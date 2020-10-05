ValuEngine Downgrades Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.19.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $28,450.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,375.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 89.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

