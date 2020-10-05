Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.12. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Culp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Culp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.