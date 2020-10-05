Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley cut Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.09.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $222.70 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $242.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.