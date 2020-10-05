ValuEngine Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 76,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

