Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CXO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.52.

NYSE CXO opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

