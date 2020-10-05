China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in China Yuchai International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.