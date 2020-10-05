China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.49.
China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.
Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.