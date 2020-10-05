Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAC. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

DAC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Danaos worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

