Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.26.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 218,341 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

