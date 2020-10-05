Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NYSE DCO opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 38.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 626,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

