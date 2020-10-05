DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $11.21 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.89.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.