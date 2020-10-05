ValuEngine Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

