Pi Financial Analysts Give Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) a C$17.25 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.46. The firm has a market cap of $278.53 million and a PE ratio of 155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

