Pi Financial Analysts Give Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) a C$17.25 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.46. The firm has a market cap of $278.53 million and a PE ratio of 155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

