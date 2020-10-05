Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.44.

EMR opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 73.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

