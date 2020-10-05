Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

