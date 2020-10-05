Radius Health’s (RDUS) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $11.33 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $526.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 199,029 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 424,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1,127.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

