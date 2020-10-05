Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.90.
CAS opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.02. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.