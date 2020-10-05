Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.90.

CAS opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.02. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

